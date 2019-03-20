Comedy events worth seeking out in Philadelphia this week

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a lineup of some of the funniest ladies in Philly to an improv-style comedy show.
'Really Funny Comedians (Who Happen to Be Women)'
If you're looking to score a midweek laugh, check out a lineup of some of the best local female comedians at Punch Line Philly this Wednesday night.
When: Wednesday, March 20, 8 p.m.
Where: Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.
Price: $8 (regularly $16-$21)
Comedians on the Loose at Punch Line Philly
Check out a lineup of some of New York City's best comedians at Punch Line Philly this Sunday night. Bengali-American comedian and actorUsama Siddiquee will deliver the headlining performance. Siddiquee was the first-place winner at three comedy festivals in New York and has appeared on FusionTV and the Huffington Post.
When: Sunday, March 24, 7 p.m.
Where: Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.
Price: $10 (regularly $20-$25)
ComedySportz: Improv Comedy Competition
In this improv-style comedy show, two teams compete for audience laughs by creating scenes, games and songs on the spot. A referee will oversee the action if things get rowdy. Audience members also become part of the show.
When: Saturday, March 23, 10 p.m.
Where: The Playground at the Adrienne, 2030 Sansom St.
Price: $10
