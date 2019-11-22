Arts & Entertainment

Comedy legends Burnett, Tomlin, Newhart, Lear and Reiner celebrated by Paley Center for Media

BEVERLY HILLS -- The Paley Center for Media honored five true television comedy legends: Norman Lear, Carl Reiner, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin and Carol Burnett.

"It's all of us together and that really makes me happy," said Burnett.

Burnett knows the power of the laughter. She's been creating it for most of her life.

"It takes us away from some of the terrible things that are happening in the world today, even if it's just for a moment," said Burnett.

At 90, Newhart still does stand up. He's also been a part of hundreds of hours of bringing laughter to television comedy.

"It gets you past those moments, those dark moments," said Newhart. "And I think it's as important as breathing, I really do."

Tomlin also has a long history on television purely she feels laughter is a powerful force.

"Laughter is renewing. It gives you-it brings you back to reality and to hope and to something stabilizing," said Tomlin. "It makes you realize how fruitless it is to be stupid or harsh or ugly."

Proceeds from this event will go to support the creation of The Paley Center's comedy collection, which will celebrate eight decades of comedic moments in television.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcomedyaward
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dog kicked, store vandalized amid more teen violence in Center City
Philly man dies after stabbing in Rittenhouse Square
Man charged with attempted murder after Philly cop shot, wounded
Jerry Sandusky resentenced to 30 to 60 years, same as before
2 teens stabbed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line
Group of teens stole bike, vandalized store, attack woman: Police
Show More
AccuWeather: Brisk And Colder Overnight
Ambler Pop-Up Shop Offers Holiday Help to Keep Season Joyful and Peaceful
Philadelphia Marathon info, course, road closures
Surveillance shows suspect firing at off-duty officer outside West Philly bar
Don't eat romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California: FDA warning
More TOP STORIES News