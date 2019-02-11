ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Community and culture events worth seeking out in Philadelphia this week

Free Library of Philadelphia. | Photo: Patricia H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a special exhibition on black abolitionists and activists to a LGBTQ day party, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.
---

Philadelphia's Seventh Ward in a Changing City: 4:00





To celebrate Philadelphia: The Changing City Events Day, Parkway Central Library will feature its special exhibition "At These Crossroads: The Legacies of Frederick Douglass and W.E.B. Du Bois." Learn about African American revolutionaries and read about Du Bois' Seventh Ward findings, an 18-month study published in 1899 by the University of Pennsylvania.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 4-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkway Central Library, West Gallery, 1901 Vine St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Help us Feed the Homeless





Lend a helping hand in your community by donating food to feed the homeless Saturday night. D.O.P.E., a local organization dedicated to social and economic change, will organize the event.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Thomas Paine Plaza, 1401 John F Kennedy Blvd.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sunday Tea: Philly's Queer Day Party





Get in the groove at a day party celebrating the LGBTQ community. Enjoy free appetizers from 5-6 p.m. and half-priced bottles of champagne, while you listen to the sounds of hip-hop, dancehall and trap music.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 3-7 p.m.
Where: The Midtown, 114 S. 12th St.
Price: $7-$10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
