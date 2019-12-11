2020 SAG Awards Nominees: 'Bombshell,' Scarlett Johansson, 'Parasite' earn noteworthy nods

It's unofficially award show season, and the nominees for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.
"Bombshell," "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollwyood" lead the pack with four nominations each.
While nominations for films made by decorated directors Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantin were expected, "Bombshell," with its mixed critical reception, stands out as a less predictable favorite.
Also noteworthy is "Parasite's" best ensemble nod, as the Korean dark comedy is the second foreign-language film in SAG Awards history to be nominated in the top category. Only "Life Is Beautiful" managed to do it before, in 1997.
Actress Scarlett Johansson has two nominations: one for her lead role in "Marriage Story" and one for her supporting role in "JoJo Rabbit."
Many see the SAG Awards as a predictor for Oscar wins as, historically, the best ensemble nomination is usually a prerequisite for any best-picture contender's resume.
Recently, however, a SAG ensemble nomination hasn't been quite as vital for a best-picture winner at the Oscars. The last two winners, "Green Book" and "The Shape of Water," managed the feat without a nod for the screen actors' top award.
In television categories, Apple TV-Plus' recently launched "The Morning Show" scored three nods (Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup). In best drama series ensemble, the actors nominated the casts of "Big Little Lies," "The Crown," "Game of Thrones," "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Stranger Things." Comedy ensemble nods went to "Barry," "Fleabag," "The Kominsky Method" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Below is a complete list of nominees for the 2020 SAG Awards, which will be presented Jan. 19.
MOVIES
Actor: Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"; Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"; Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"; Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker."
Actress: Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"; Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"; Lupita Nyong'o, "Us"; Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"; Renee Zellweger, "Judy."
Supporting actor: Jamie Foxx, "Just Mercy"; Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"; Al Pacino, "The Irishman"; Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"; Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."
Supporting actress: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"; Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"; Nicole Kidman, "Bombshell"; Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"; Margot Robbie, "Bombshell."
Cast: "Bombshell"; "The Irishman"; "Jojo Rabbit"; "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; "Parasite."
TELEVISION
Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"; Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"; Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"; Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"; Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon."
Actress in a TV movie or miniseries: Patricia Arquette, "The Act"; Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"; Joey King, "The Act"; Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"; Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon."
Actor in a drama series: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"; Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"; Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"; Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"; David Harbour, "Stranger Things."
Actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"; Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"; Olivia Colman, "The Crown"; Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale."
Actor in a comedy series: Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"; Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"; Bill Hader, "Barry"; Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"; Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Actress in a comedy series: Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"; Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag."
Ensemble in a drama series: "Big Little Lies"; "The Crown"; "Game of Thrones"; "The Handmaid's Tale"; "Stranger Things."
Ensemble in a comedy series: "Barry"; "Fleabag"; "The Kominsky Method"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "Schitt's Creek."
