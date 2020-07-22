Concert canceled due to COVID-19? Here are some tips on getting refund

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation, postponement, or modification of tens of thousands of events, everything from sports to concerts and Broadway shows and the Troubleshooters are hearing from consumers who say they're not getting refunds.
The world's largest ticket marketplace promised to give people their money back in April. In fact, the global head of Ticketmaster told Congress, "Ticketmaster intends to honor our longstanding practice of allowing refunds on canceled or postponed shows."
But according to consumers, Ticketmaster is not always living up to that promise.
"It's for Chicago and Rick Springfield," said Ronald Miller of Upper Deerfield, New Jersey.
Miller bought two concert tickets for the BB&T Pavilion as a gift for his fiance.
"I wanted to see Rick, well, she wanted to see Rick Springfield," he said.
But then COVID-19 hit and the concert was rescheduled for July of 2021 with one of the major acts canceled.
"It's just Chicago, and no more Rick Springfield," he said.
So Miller requested a refund but got this voicemail response:
"We're very sorry to inform you that the refund timeline closed for this event as of June 27, 2020. At this time we are unable to process the refund. We do apologize for your inconvenience."
Ticketmaster claimed it had sent an email to Miller informing him of the refund request deadline but Miller says he never got it.
"I don't like it at all," he said.
The Troubleshooters reached out to Ticketmaster after Miller contacted us. The company told us it is a platform that allows event organizers to sell tickets directly to consumers and Ticketmaster's business practice is to send money to event organizers as tickets are sold. It also said "38,000+ events have now been impacted in North America with over 90% offering refunds, with more added every day."
And after we brought Miller's situation to its attention, Ticketmaster did resolve the situation and process Miller's refund.
Miller was unavailable to talk to us but we did get a hold of his fiance.
"It's good the way it's working out," said Maria Maniscalco. "I'm just glad he's getting a refund."
The Troubleshooters are, too. And if you've paid for an event that's been canceled, modified, or postponed, know that you are owed money back. Ticketmaster said on the record back in April that it does intend to issue refunds. Any other company should do that, too. And if not, be sure to let the Troubleshooters know and we'll try to help you.
