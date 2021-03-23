Contestant faints as duets dazzle at Hollywood Week on 'American Idol'

The scariest moment of the night came after the duet of Funke Lagoke and Ronda Felton performed.
After judge Lionel Richie declared their performance "a trainwreck," Funke fainted and hit the stage fact-first so hard that the sound echoed throughout Dolby Theater.
Funke was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of dehydration. She's okay.
In fact, Funke and Ronda advanced to next week's round despite the criticism of their performance.
Another duet stopped the show, but with their performance.
Grace Kinstler and Alyssa Wray brought down the house with their powerful voices combining for an unforgettable rendition of "Grenade" by Bruno Mars.
"Our job is done here. Show is over. Everybody go home," said Katy Perry, removing her wig in the process.
RELATED | Bobby Bones on being an 'American Idol' mentor during COVID
Willie Spence and Kya Monee brought Katy to tears with their duet covering Rihanna's "Stay."
"What a combination. I saw this combination when we put it on the board yesterday and I thought about it over my morning coffee waiting for this moment," Luke Bryan said.
"The two of you fracture us," Lionel Ritchie added.
No one was quite sure what to expect from Murphy and Lizzy O'Very. This duet combined a wandering street performer with an accordion player, but the two found magic together.
Lizzy inspired Murphy to take the stage in bare feet and they agreed to just have a good time with their performance.
"So weird, it's wonderful," Katy said.
Not everyone made it to the next round, of course.
The run of Claudia Conway, the daughter of high-profile political figures Kellyanne and George Conway, came to an end.
Hannah Everhart was not happy with being partnered with Conway, even disappearing for a spell. After a pep talk from Katy, they found a way to collaborate but Hannah's voice overpowered Claudia during the performance.
"You guys were flowing together and harmonizing and that was great, but didn't carve out enough individual time," Katy said. "When we finally got those moments from you, we wanted more."
Anthony Guzman and Adriel Carrion delivered a surprise performance of the night.
After Bobby Bones criticized their rehearsal of "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" as lacking chemistry and energy, the two switched their song at the last minute to Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar."
They were the third duet to sing the song, but their performance "brought new faith to Watermelon High... Sugar," laughed Lionel Ritchie.
"We got a Viking on this side who turned into a lead singer and we have a gentleman who completely did not believe in himself at all who turned into a lead singer. You know how huge that transformation was? " Lionel said, announcing that both would be moving on.
Next week is an all-new Showstoppers round with a live band. The contestants will be competing for spots in the top 24.
Watch 'American Idol' next Sunday and Monday nights on ABC!
You can see every performance on American Idol's YouTube channel and watch the full episodes anytime on Hulu.