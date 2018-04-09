ENTERTAINMENT

Contestants to perform with celebrity duet partners on American Idol

EMBED </>More Videos

Contestants perform with celebrity duet partners on American Idol: Watch the report during Action News at 4pm on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
There's a big night ahead for the contestants trying to be the next American Idol.

Last night, we saw three of our four local contestants take to the stage. Langhorne's Catie Turner, West Philly's Dennis Lorenzo, and Michael J. Woodward from East Falls performed solo for the judges.

In all, 12 of the top 24 performed Sunday night.

EMBED More News Videos

Four local contestants compete in Top 24 on American Idol - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on April 6, 2018.



On Monday, they will really put their star power to the test by singing duets with some of their favorite artists, including Luis Fonsi, Andy Grammer, Aloe Blacc, Sugarland and Allen Stone.

But at the end of the night, we will say goodbye to five contestants.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentamerican idolkaty perrylionel richieluke bryancompetitionmusicsinging
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Drake visits young heart patient after 'Kiki Challenge' video
'Crazy Rich Asians' shines bright at the box office
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News