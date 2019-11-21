Arts & Entertainment

Country star Sam Hunt arrested for DUI in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Country singer Sam Hunt was arrested for driving under the influence and violation of the open container law after police in Nashville stopped him for driving the wrong way down a one-way road.

Hunt was arrested Thursday morning, booked into jail and released on $2,500 bond, according to WKRN-TV.

According to an arrest warrant, police found a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway and swerving in and out of his lane. Police said the driver, identified as Sam Hunt, had two empty beer containers next to him and said he had been drinking alcohol "recently."

A representative for Hunt didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Hunt's hits include "Body Like a Back Road," "House Party" and "Take Your Time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttennesseecelebrity arrestduiarrestmusic newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Little Egg Harbor Twp. police searching for suspect who shot at officer
Officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming
Asbestos in Schools: Philly teacher to sue after cancer diagnosis
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Men charged in high school football game shooting to appear in court
Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Chitwood honored
Show More
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
LIVE: Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Video captures frightening attack on man in Center City
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged in corruption cases
Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
More TOP STORIES News