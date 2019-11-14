Country's female legends kick off 2019 CMA Awards

The trio performed "Until the Day They Lay Me Down" to start the show, which opened with several other medleys by performers including Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile and other members of the supergroup The Highwaywomen.
The show featured only female performers for its opening number, with Loretta Lynn in the audience getting a shout out. The opening number ended with a performance of Martina McBride's "Independence Day."
Check out some clips from the star-studded performance below:
😍 What better way to kick off the #CMAawards tonight than honoring legendary women in Country Music?! Turn on @ABCNetwork now as we continue with one-of-a-kind collaborations & much more! pic.twitter.com/RArJ5nuJPS— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 14, 2019
CELEBRATING LEGENDARY WOMEN IN COUNTRY MUSIC!! Turn on @ABCNetwork NOW for this year's epic #CMAawards! pic.twitter.com/SM03NuWbuH— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 14, 2019
The Associated Press contributed to this report.