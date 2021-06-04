tom cruise

'Mission: Impossible 7' set temporarily shuts down due to positive COVID test results

EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-19 spurs shutdown of 'Mission Impossible' set

LONDON -- Paramount Pictures on Thursday temporarily shut down production on the British set of Tom Cruise's seventh "Mission: Impossible" film after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

"We have temporarily halted production on 'Mission: Impossible 7' until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing," a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. "We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."

The company provided no further details.

EMBED More News Videos

"I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired!" Tom Cruise, lead actor of the upcoming film "Mission: Impossible 7," was heard reprimanding crew members for reportedly not adhering to social distancing measures, the UK's Sun newspaper reported.



In December, Cruise launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the "Mission: Impossible" set, after he reportedly spotted two crew members violating social distancing rules. In audio released by the Sun tabloid, Cruise can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired.

The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie newscoronavirustom cruise
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOM CRUISE
Tom Cruise reportedly scolds film crew for COVID violations
No quarantine for Tom Cruise, filming can resume for 'MI7'
Release of sequel to Top Gun delayed until summer 2020
TOP STORIES
Young father killed with one punch following fender bender
NJ bill to end public health emergency; all indoor gathering limits now lifted
Partial building collapse in Old City, car crushed by rubble
AccuWeather: Humid, spotty storms today
Philadelphia Flower Show opens this weekend
Woman shot on Philly playground has this message for the gunman
Pence: I'll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6
Show More
Ocean City pro surfer catches wave with help from ferry boat
14-year-old girl gets weird looks but has full support of her baseball team
Masks optional for Council Rock students, staff
Experts say kids should get COVID vaccine when they can
Rare look inside Philadelphia police's forensic science crime lab
More TOP STORIES News