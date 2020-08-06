Arts & Entertainment

Coronavirus News: Grammy Camp goes virtual amid pandemic

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A different kind of summer camp was started last year by Newark's Grammy Museum Experience, designed to introduce young people aged 13 to 18 to the music business.

Now, it is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Attending can change the life of a teen performer, as 16-year-old Manhattan singer/songwriter Fallyn discovered last summer.

"It made me realize I can do this," she said. "They teach you so many cool tricks to it, and then working with people and they're like, 'Oh wow, that's good.' And, you're like, 'Oh I can totally do this.'"

Fallyn lives in Hell's Kitchen and attends the famed LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts, and she says shes me that she gained a lot of self-confidence at Grammy Camp.

"In the beginning, I was more hesitant," she said. "And now after the camp, it just builds up my confidence in songwriting, and I do it a lot more."

Campers got to meet Shawn Mendes as he got ready to perform at Prudential Center, where the Grammy Museum is located. But it's has been closed since March, so the summer session will have to be a virtual experience.

Related: Grammy Museum offers podcast, free online programs amid pandemic

One of the teachers is Sheikia Norris, who performs as Purple Haze or simply Purple.

"I like this challenge, this opportunity," she said. "(The students) have to dig deeper to connect" and try to "deliver with such power that the screen is not a barrier."

But there are challenges to teaching this way.

"There are so many elements out of our control versus coming into the Grammy Museum," she said.

Also read: Summer movie meltdown as COVID shutdowns devastate box office

Hip-Hop depends on collaboration, and members of a live audience are active participants.

"So it's a challenge," she said. "But you know, for every challenge, there's another way for us to be innovative."

Norris mentioned an app called Acapella that eliminates the lag using video conferencing so that musicians can actually perform live simultaneously without the delay.

The means may be different, but the end goal remains the same -- to show young people how to amplify their voices.

There's still one more week to sign up for camp. Visit GrammyMuseumExp.org/2020/06/09/summer-session for more information.

7 On Your Side goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking ticke


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.


REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnewarkessex countyentertainmentmuseumscoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusmusiccoronavirus pandemicsandy kenyongrammy awardcovid 19 pandemicotrccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf recommends K-12 youth sports in Pa. be postponed until 2021
Man in elevator falls 10 floors after cable snaps: Police
I-676 reopens after barges removed from under bridge
COVID-19: Upper Darby suspends entire sanitation department
3 men charged with murder in shooting death of 7-year-old
High school sports in Delaware delayed until December
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
Show More
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch
'This is not normal:' Girl, 6, shot after being caught in Philly gunfire
Simmons out with knee injury, seeking treatment options
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
4 heroes sucked into drainage pipe during Isaias rescue
More TOP STORIES News