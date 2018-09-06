ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan accidentally drowned in bathtub after drinking, coroner says

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died from accidental drowning after drinking alcohol, a British coroner determined.

LONDON, England --
A British coroner says The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died accidentally from drowning because of alcohol intoxication.

Witnesses told a coroner's inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court on Thursday that O'Riordan was found submerged in her bathtub at a London hotel in January.

RELATED: Remembering Dolores O'Riordan with the most iconic Cranberries songs

The 46-year-old didn't leave a note and there was no evidence of self-harm.

Coroner Shirley Radcliffe ruled O'Riordan's death an accident.

EMBED More News Videos

Dolores O'Riordan, the frontwoman for the Irish softrock band The Cranberries, passed away at age 46 on Monday.



The Cranberries formed in the Irish city of Limerick at the end of the 1980s and had international hits in the '90s with songs including "Dream," ''Linger" and "Zombie."

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away

The band split up in 2003 but reunited several years later. The Cranberries released the acoustic album "Something Else" in 2017 and had been due to tour Europe and North America. The tour was cut short because O'Riordan was suffering from back problems.

In 2014, O'Riordan was accused of assaulting three police officers and a flight attendant during a flight from New York to Ireland. She pleaded guilty and was fined 6,000 euros ($6,600).
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsmusicu.s. & worldfamous death
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol auditions at Franklin Square today
Wisconsin, Florida earn preliminary Miss America wins
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Search warrant being executed at GoFundMe couple's N.J. home
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
WB Schuylkill Expressway blocked due to crash
Vanilla Ice on Dubai flight: "It was chaos"
Mom, stepdad of girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide speak out
Brian Westbrook visits 6abc to give Eagles predictions
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
Eagles vs. Falcons: What you need to know
Show More
AccuWeather: Oppressive Heat and Humidity Today, Storms Tonight
Primary Day in Delaware, find polling place
Pa. man accused of threatening Trump suspected in break-in
American Idol auditions at Franklin Square today
2 critical following drive-by shooting in Germantown
More News