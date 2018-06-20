'Creed II' releases first official trailer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --'Creed II' just gave fans a one-two punch.
First, the film released its official poster on Tuesday.
Now, it has debuted the official first trailer for the sequel to the hit 2015 drama.
'Creed II' continues the story of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa and Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Johnson characters.
The movie was shot in various locations across Philadelphia.
During the shooting, Stallone posted numerous videos to his Instagram account of his memories in Philly. He even surprised visitors at the Rocky Statue.
There were even more surprises from the cast when Jordan agreed to meet a Temple University student who slid into his DMs.
'Creed II' premieres in theaters on November 21.
