Crews Put Final Touches on Main Stage for Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Every inch is measured, every wire is in the perfect place, and every light is pointed in the right direction. It's the tedious work is takes to put on a show on the main stage at Musikfest."You know it's one of those live and learn things where each year we make notes to correct things and make them better," said John Jagielski, the production manager for Wind Creek Steel Stage.Jagielski is overseeing about 300 people working to get the main stage ready for the festival."We were trying to get it all up within a week's time, get it set up and ready to go," he said.There are about 150,000 pieces of the stage all put together in a way to make sure no matter where someone is seated in the crowd, they're going to have a good view of the opening night show with "The Chainsmokers.""There's more sound and lighting equipment than we've ever had on this stage for tonight's performance, so much so they had to bring in back-up generators because we didn't have enough power," said Curt Mosel, COO of ArtsQuest, the company that puts on the festival.The crew says the week leading up the festival is long, but it's worth it when the shows begin."Then when we flip the switch and it becomes Musikfest, that energy builds on the campus and it really becomes something more than that."