Penelope Cruz, Keanu Reeves & Maya Rudolph join 2020 Oscar presenter lineup

LOS ANGELES -- James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver have all signed on to present at the 92nd Oscars, the Academy announced Thursday.
Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig were announced as presenters earlier this week.
Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year's winners in the leading and supporting actor and actress categories, were previously announced as presenters.
Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are also set to perform the best original song nominees at this year's ceremony.
Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
