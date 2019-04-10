Arts & Entertainment

Cypress Hill makes history with Hollywood Walk of Fame honor

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Members of hip-hop group Cypress Hill are capping their successful 30-year career by making history: They'll be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"We are proud to honor the first Latino American hip-hop recording group," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "They have been successful as a group for three decades and we know they will continue their success for many years to come."

The unveiling will take place on Thursday, April 18 in front of Green Leaf Restaurant at Eastown. George Lopez and Xzibit will help with the induction ceremony.

The Grammy-nominated group, originally from Southern California, recently released their ninth studio album, "Elephants on Acid."

Sen Dog of Cypress Hill

Sen Dog of Cypress Hill performs at the AT&T AUDIENCE Network Presents: Live From Austin at SXSW, during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Saturday, March 19, 2016.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywood walk of famemusichip hop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News