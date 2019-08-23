D23 2019 Expo: 'One Day at Disney' and other news from ultimate Disney fan event

Disney+ movie, series posters
Disney is bulking up its content library with dozens of movies and series that will be exclusive to its upcoming Disney+ streaming service when it launches in November. Throughout the weekend, the company has released promotional posters for several of those films and streaming series, like the re-imagining of "Lady and the Tramp," "The Mandalorian," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and "The World According to Jeff Goldblum."
"One Day at Disney" book, docu-series for Disney+
Disney is pulling back the curtain to tell the stories of its employees (known as "cast members") across the globe in "One Day at Disney," a book and companion docu-series that will stream exclusively on Disney Plus, the company's upcoming streaming platform.
Here's how Disney described the book: "On February 21 of this year, nearly 80 different photo shoots took place all around the globe, as Disney dispatched photographers to capture images of employees and cast members who drive creativity and innovation at The Walt Disney Company. From Shanghai Disneyland and ESPN to Pixar and even the set of ABC's Modern Family, these dazzling photographs-and the memorable stories behind them-will be featured in the hardbound, collectible book, written by Bruce Steele and now available for pre-order."
The docu-series, which will premiere on Dec. 3, chronicles everybody from the Disney Imagineer who helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to life to the actor playing Rafiki in the Madrid production of Disney on Broadway's "The Lion King."
WHAT IS D23 EXPO?
The three-day event kicks off on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California just down the street from Disneyland. According to Disney, the bi-annual event "celebrates all the wonderful worlds of The Walt Disney Company under one roof, including the best of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars across film, television, theme parks, products, online, music, live entertainment, and more."
WHAT HAPPENS AT D23 EXPO?
When the D23 Expo was last held in 2017, Disney's announcements included new rides and other updates to its theme parks, casting announcements for upcoming films and the name and large-scale model reveal for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Disney also released first looks at several of its upcoming films.
This year, Disney is expected to preview content from its upcoming Disney+ streaming service, which will feature movies and television shows from the company's vast library of content as well as new content created specifically for the service when it launches in November. 2019 also marks the first year that National Geographic will have a presence at D23 after Disney acquired an interest in the National Geographic Society's for-profit media business earlier this year.
Disney will induct its class of 2019 Disney Legends, including Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Robin Roberts and Diane Sawyer.
D23 EXPO SCHEDULE
Disney has posted the full schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the D23 Expo website. Here are some of the highlights, all in Pacific time:
Friday
- 10:30 a.m.: Disney Legends Ceremony
- 12:30 p.m.: The Music and Sounds of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
- 3:30 p.m.: Disney+ Showcase
- 5:30 p.m.: Disney+ Screening: "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"
Saturday
- 10 a.m.: Women of Impact: Meet the National Geographic Explorers Changing the World
- 12:30 p.m.: Haunted Mansion: Celebrating 50 Years
- 1:30 p.m.: Secret Walt Disney Company Project
- 3 p.m.: The "ish" Universe: "black-ish," "grown-ish" and "mixed-ish"
- 3:30 p.m.: Disney on Broadway in Concert: A 25th Anniversary Celebration
- 5:30 p.m.: MARVEL COMICS: Marvel 80th Anniversary
D23 EXPO LIVE STREAM
If you can't make it to Anaheim for all the Disney fun, the company will offer a live stream of selected events and presentations across various social media platforms.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.