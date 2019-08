D23 2019 Expo: 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot and other news from ultimate Disney fan event

EMBED >More News Videos VIDEOS: Disney+ trailers released during D23 2019 Expo (1 of 6) Here's what you can expect to see when the Disney+ streaming service launches on Nov. 12.

Singer Christina Aguilera gets a kiss from Mickey Mouse during her handprint ceremony at the Disney Legends press line during the 2019 D23 Expo, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Avengers Campus (Disneyland California Adventure, Disneyland Paris): Disney announced the name for the superhero-themed land coming to parks around the world. Disney said guests "will become part of an interconnected, global story spanning from California to Paris to Hong Kong as the Avengers recruit new extraordinary people to join them."



Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (Walt Disney World): In this Star Wars-themed vacation experience, guests will interact with characters and actively participate in immersive experiences as they take a galactic journey aboard a starcruiser called the Halcyon.



Multi-year transformation at Epcot (Walt Disney World): While details are still scant, Disney says it is working on new experiences that will make the iconic theme park ""more Disney, more family, more timeless, and more relevant to the millions of guests who visit each year."



First "Moana" attraction (Walt Disney World): "Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana" will be the first attraction inspired by 2016 film when it opens in Epcot. Disney said guests will "interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting."

EMBED >More News Videos The "One Day at Disney" docu-series on Disney Plus will shine a light on some of the talented men and women bringing Disney's most beloved stories to life.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- This weekend, Disney lovers will come from far and wide for the D23 Expo , billed as the "largest Disney fan event in the world," to celebrate all things Disney. Here's a look at what has happened so far at D23:The Disney+ details keep on coming: Viewers can look forward to "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe" premiering exclusively on Disney+. Pixar is also producing an exclusive collection of shorts entitled "Forky Asks A Question" that Disney announced Friday will be available to stream at launch.Disney also dropped trailers for previously announced projects, including "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," Lucasfilm's "The Mandalorian," the re-imagining of "Lady and the Tramp," "Encore!" and National Geographic's "The World According To Jeff Goldblum." Click here to watch the newly released trailers. Marvel announced additional new series that the studio is producing exclusively for Disney+: "SHE-HULK, "Ms. Marvel" and "Moon Knight."Lucasfilm's previously announced continuation of "The Clone Wars" will premiere in February 2020. Ewan McGregor will also reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in an untitled series for Disney+.The Muppets will debut on Disney+ in 2020 with "MUPPETS NOW," a short-form unscripted series that will be exclusive to the streamer.This is what dreams are made of: a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot! Hilary Duff is set to return for a "Lizzie McGuire" spinoff on Disney+. The company said Duff will play an "older, wiser" Lizzie in the new series.Disney hasn't yet said if any other original cast members have signed on for the new series.On Friday morning, Disney CEO Bob Iger inducted a new class of Disney Legends. The Legends program, according to the company, "has honored many of Disney's brightest stars and notable luminaries" for the contribution to Disney's legacy. This year's honorees were:Legends receive an award and a plaque in Legends Plaza on the Disney studio lot at the company's Burbank, California, headquarters.Park fans have a lot to look forward to! Disney has unveiled the following new experiences and attractions coming to its theme parks:Disney is bulking up its content library with dozens of movies and series that will be exclusive to its upcoming Disney+ streaming service when it launches in November. Throughout the weekend, the company has released promotional posters for several of those films and streaming series, like the re-imagining of "Lady and the Tramp," "The Mandalorian," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and "The World According to Jeff Goldblum."Disney is pulling back the curtain to tell the stories of its employees (known as "cast members") across the globe in " One Day at Disney ," a book and companion docu-series that will stream exclusively on Disney Plus, the company's upcoming streaming platform.Here's how Disney described the book: "On February 21 of this year, nearly 80 different photo shoots took place all around the globe, as Disney dispatched photographers to capture images of employees and cast members who drive creativity and innovation at The Walt Disney Company. From Shanghai Disneyland and ESPN to Pixar and even the set of ABC's Modern Family, these dazzling photographs-and the memorable stories behind them-will be featured in the hardbound, collectible book, written by Bruce Steele and now available for pre-order."The docu-series, which will premiere on Dec. 3, chronicles everybody from the Disney Imagineer who helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to life to the actor playing Rafiki in the Madrid production of Disney on Broadway's "The Lion King."---The three-day event kicks off on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California just down the street from Disneyland. According to Disney, the bi-annual event "celebrates all the wonderful worlds of The Walt Disney Company under one roof, including the best of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars across film, television, theme parks, products, online, music, live entertainment, and more."When the D23 Expo was last held in 2017, Disney's announcements included new rides and other updates to its theme parks, casting announcements for upcoming films and the name and large-scale model reveal for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Disney also released first looks at several of its upcoming films.This year, Disney is expected to preview content from its upcoming Disney+ streaming service , which will feature movies and television shows from the company's vast library of content as well as new content created specifically for the service when it launches in November. 2019 also marks the first year that National Geographic will have a presence at D23 after Disney acquired an interest in the National Geographic Society's for-profit media business earlier this year.Disney will induct its class of 2019 Disney Legends , including Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Robin Roberts and Diane Sawyer.Disney has posted the full schedule for Friday Saturday and Sunday on the D23 Expo website. Here are some of the highlights, all in Pacific time:If you can't make it to Anaheim for all the Disney fun, the company will offer a live stream of selected events and presentations across various social media platforms.