Dance studio gears up for big performance at 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

Southwest Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We are officially one month out from the 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade! The Action Cam was in Southwest Philadelphia as members of the Worldwide Unique Star Dance Studio practiced for the big day.

The dance school, led by Stephanie Claiborne, has been performing in the parade for several years.

This year the girls, who range from 8 to 27 years old, will be a part of the "Dancin' on The Parkway" act.



The creative director said the dancers can't wait to be part of history.

You can watch the parade live on 6abc on Thanksgiving morning.

