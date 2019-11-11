Quinn Center Dancers rehearse for 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) -- We're counting down to the 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is just about two weeks away!
The performers in this year's parade are busy getting ready for the big day.
The Action Cam was in the city's Germantown section Saturday as the Quinn Center Dancers rehearsed for their performance at the Quinn Center of the Performing Arts.
They are just one of the many groups that will be showing off their talents on Thanksgiving Day.
You can also count down to the big day with us, by following Action News on Facebook and the official Facebook page for Philadelphia's 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.
You can also read a lot of great stories on 6abc.com/parade as well as find flashbacks from parades past and win prizes from Dunkin' every day.
And don't forget to watch the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade live at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning on 6abc.
