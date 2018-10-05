ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Dancing with Stars: Juniors' premiers this Sunday on 6abc

"Dancing with Stars: Juniors" premiers this Sunday on 6abc.

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" premieres this Sunday night on 6abc.

For the first time, young dancers will get a chance to vie for that mirror ball trophy.

This is the youngest cast the show has ever assembled.

12 celebrity kids are paired with professional junior ballroom dance partners.

Each team will be mentored by "Dancing with the Stars'" acclaimed adult pros and troupe members, who will guide them along the way.

We had a chance to chat with the judges: Mandy Moore, Val Chmerkovskiy and Adam Rippon. Watch in the video player above.

The special two-hour premiere of "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" is this Sunday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

