Dave Chappelle closes 2019 at The Met Philly

JUST ANNOUNCED: Dave Chappelle is taking over #TheMetPhilly on New Year's Eve! Tickets on sale Monday @ 9am ET.



Want to get your tickets early? #CitiPresale starts NOW! Venue presale starts Saturday @ noon ET. Sign up for our newsletter at https://t.co/dysb8SeQ6o for access. pic.twitter.com/W7f1929HVb — The Met Philly (@themetphilly) December 6, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You can close out 2019 with a lot of laughs as Dave Chappelle takes over The Met Philadelphia on New Year's Eve.Chappelle will have two shows, one at 7 p.m. and another at 10 p.m.The show was announced Saturday morning - the same time tickets became available through a pre-sale.Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday at 9 am. at TheMetPhilly.com Madonna begins a three-show stay at The Met Saturday night. Her two other performances follow on Sunday and Tuesday.