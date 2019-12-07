Dave Chappelle closes 2019 at The Met Philly

Chappelle will have two shows, one at 7 p.m. and another at 10 p.m.
The show was announced Saturday morning - the same time tickets became available through a pre-sale.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday at 9 am. at TheMetPhilly.com.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Dave Chappelle is taking over #TheMetPhilly on New Year's Eve! Tickets on sale Monday @ 9am ET.— The Met Philly (@themetphilly) December 6, 2019
Madonna begins a three-show stay at The Met Saturday night. Her two other performances follow on Sunday and Tuesday.