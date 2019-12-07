Arts & Entertainment

Dave Chappelle closes 2019 at The Met Philly

Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You can close out 2019 with a lot of laughs as Dave Chappelle takes over The Met Philadelphia on New Year's Eve.

Chappelle will have two shows, one at 7 p.m. and another at 10 p.m.

The show was announced Saturday morning - the same time tickets became available through a pre-sale.



Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday at 9 am. at TheMetPhilly.com.



Madonna begins a three-show stay at The Met Saturday night. Her two other performances follow on Sunday and Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphianew year's eveentertainmentnew year's eve eventcomedian
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cat dies after being shot with arrow, SPCA seeks suspect
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Christmas Village helps boost small businesses in Center City
Man shot and killed while searching through his SUV
Rowan students hold vigil following recent suicides on campus
Show More
Iran frees Princeton grad student for US-held scientist
Archbishop Wood scores late in 4th to beat Cheltenham for title
1 of 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors attends ceremony
Judge rejects plea, says arson suspects not taking responsibility
Funeral for teen killed stepping off SEPTA bus in North Philly
More TOP STORIES News