Delco's Tina Fey nominated for Tony Award

Fey has been nominated for the Tony for Best Book of a Musical for 'Mean Girls,' the Broadway show based upon her 2004 hit movie of the same name.
Tina Fey, noun: human woman, mother, wife, comedy legend, national treasure. Used in a sentence: Huge Congratulations to #TinaFey on her @TheTonyAwards nomination for Best Book! #MeanGirlsBway #TonyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/HQlzOATU9j— Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) May 1, 2018
The musical nabbed 12 nominations including - Best Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical.
Fey, a native of Upper Darby, has been nominated for awards before. She won Emmys and Golden Globes for her work on Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock.
She was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album.
The 72nd Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 10, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps