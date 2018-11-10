'Die Hard' coming back to theaters

The original "Die Hard" is coming back to theaters.
The popular film, which is widely considered to be the best Christmas action movie ever, is blasting back onto the big screen.
It's to mark the 30th anniversary of the film's release.
The Bruce Willis movie will play in more than 700 theaters Sunday and again on Wednesday, November 14th.
You can see the movie in our area at the Studio Movie Grill Upper Darby.
