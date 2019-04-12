disney+ streaming service

Disney+ price announced: Customers to pay $6.99 per month for streaming service including Marvel, Pixar content

BURBANK, Calif. -- Fans who are excited to get streaming content from Disney properties all in one place now know how much they can expect to pay when the service launches on Nov. 12, 2019.

Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month, the company announced to investors Thursday. Consumers can also purchase an annual membership for $69.99.

Disney will likely offer a discounted pricing option allowing users to bundle Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, Kevin Mayer said, though further details are not yet available.

Consumers will be able to access the service on their phones, computers, connected televisions and select streaming media players and gaming consoles. Following its domestic debut, Disney+ will have a phased international rollout in all major markets through 2021.

The new international destination for Disney content will feature movies and television shows from Disney as well as properties owned by Disney. This includes Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and National Geographic.

Within the first year of launch, Disney+ will feature all Pixar feature films and theatrical shorts as well as all Star Wars films. More than 250 hours of content from National Geographic will be available at launch, and the streamer will eventually feature all of Disney's motion picture library. Disney+ will also be the exclusive streaming home of "The Simpsons."

Disney+ streaming service to offer entire Disney film library, including those in Disney Vault

Disney movies coming out in 2019, beginning with Captain Marvel, will make their streaming debut on Disney+, according to CEO Bob Iger. Original content will also premiere directly to the platform, including a remake of Lady and the Tramp, a High School Musical television series, a Marvel series about Loki, and The Mandalorian, a Star Wars live-action series. The overall launch slate will include more than 25 original episodic series and 10 original movies and specials, with more to come.

SEE ALSO: What to know about Avengers: Endgame

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviestelevisiondisneymovie newstechnologydisney+ streaming service
RELATED
'The Simpsons' to stream exclusively on Disney+
Disney announces docu-series chronicling making of 'Frozen 2'
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Disney takes full operational control of Hulu
'Star Wars' fans get 1st look at 'The Mandalorian' streaming series
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
'The Simpsons' to stream exclusively on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News