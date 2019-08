Disney drops first look of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in live-action 'Cruella'

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Forget everything you know about Cruella de Vil: Disney dropped a first look at Emma Stone as the iconic villain in the upcoming live-action film "Cruella," and she's probably a lot more punk rock than you were expecting.The photo, released during Disney's D23 fan convention in Anaheim , shows Stone clad all in black, holding three Dalmatians on a leash. True to the depiction of de Vil in the 1961 animated film and Glenn Close's portrayal in the 1996 live-action adaptation, Stone appears with de Vil's signature two-tone black-and-white hairstyle.In a video message played during the convention, Stone discussed the character's rocker vibe and said the film, a prequel that tells de Vil's backstory, is set in London in the 1970s."Cruella" also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry. It's now slated to hit theaters in the United States on May 28, 2021, later than the previously announced December 2020 release date.