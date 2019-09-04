movie news

Disney drops special look at Angelina Jolie as 'dark,' 'playful' Maleficent

Moviegoers can look forward to a "dark...playful" Maleficent when "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" hits theaters later this year, according to star Angelina Jolie.

Disney dropped a special look at the upcoming film on Wednesday in which the cast talks about the title character, hailing her as a "force of nature."

"Maleficent is a character people used to think of as one thing and now we know more of who she is," Jolie explains in the video. "In this film, we pose the question: Are we all good? Are we all bad?"

"She's just otherworldly. It takes your breath away," added Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Queen Ingrith.

Discussing Jolie's performance, co-star Sam Riley said she "has that aurora and charisma" in her portrayal of Maleficent.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the new trailer for ''Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,'' which dropped on July 8.



In "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," the plot thickens around the story of the horned fairy and Princess Aurora, which Disney explored like never before in 2014's "Maleficent."

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" hits theaters in the United States on Oct. 18, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshollywoodangelina joliemovie newsdisneymaleficent
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disney's 'Maleficent' sequel drops new trailer
MOVIE NEWS
30 Days of Disney movies coming to Freeform in September
Montco producer brings heartwarming film 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' to the big screen
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: All announcements from Disney fan event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Teens attack KOP Mall worker, steal SUV, crash into SEPTA bus
Police: Body of missing teenage swimmer found at Jersey Shore
Manhunt on for gunman who opened fire on plainclothes Philly officer
ATV riders assault man and woman, police say
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
Jersey shore prepares for Dorian impact
NJ man accused of using online dating to scam $2M from victims
Show More
Michigan becomes 1st state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Police video of suspect wanted for armed robbery at Spring Garden market
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
Body of missing Ind. girl, 10, found in shed behind home; Stepmother charged
Arrest made in woman's 1991 murder; body found in Delco
More TOP STORIES News