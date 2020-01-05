Disney On Ice shows for January 5, 2020 in Philadelphia canceled due to Eagles game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Disney On Ice performances scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia have been canceled.The cancelations are because of the Eagles playoff game happening that afternoon, the show organizers said.The following details were released on Monday:All customers who purchased tickets from the Wells Fargo Center Box Office, in person or by phone, or through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, for the 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM performances on Sunday, January 5, 2020 may exchange them, subject to availability, for any of the remaining Disney On Ice Wells Fargo Center performances. Shows run through Saturday, January 4th.To exchange your tickets, simply call 1-800-298-4200 or stop by the Wells Fargo Center box office. Refunds available at point of purchase.Customers will still be able to purchase tickets to any of the 12 scheduled performances at the Wells Fargo Center.Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures Show Schedule:Monday, December 30th - 3:00 PM and 7:00 PMTuesday, December 31st - 11:00 AM and 3:00 PMWednesday, January 1st - 12:00 PM and 4:00 PMThursday, January 2nd - 7:00 PMFriday, January 3rd - 11:00 AM and 7:00 PMSaturday, January 4th - 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM