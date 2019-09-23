Disney Plus preorder starts ahead of November launch of Disney streaming service

disney+ streaming service

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney superfans can get one step closer to the company's upcoming Disney+ streaming service, which is now available for public preorder.

Customers who sign up for the service on DisneyPlus.com have the option of purchasing monthly and annual subscriptions, priced respectively at $6.99 and $69.99, with a seven-day free trial beginning Nov. 12.

In the United States, the company will also offer a bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu with ads for $12.99 per month. The bundle offer is not included in the preorder and must be purchased at launch on Nov. 12.

Disney+ includes original series and films as well as access to Disney's vast library of content from Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic. Disney+ will release more than 25 original series and ten original films within the first year of launch; click here to learn more about the original streaming content on Disney's slate.

Subscribers will be able to stream Disney+ on mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players and smart televisions. Subscribers will enjoy commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads, personalized recommendations and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

Disney+ is scheduled to launch on Nov. 12, 2019, in the United States.

