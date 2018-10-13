ENTERTAINMENT

Disney releases first look at live-action Aladdin remake

Disney releases first look at live-action 'Aladdin' remake. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 13, 2018.

We're getting our first look at the remake of the Disney classic "Aladdin."

The first video of the live-action adaptation of the popular 1992 animated film was released this week.

In the new version, Canadian actor Mena Massoud plays the main character of Aladdin.

It co-stars West Philadelphia native Will Smith.

"Aladdin" hits theatres next May.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
