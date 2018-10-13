Disney releases first look at live-action Aladdin remake

We're getting our first look at the remake of the Disney classic "Aladdin."
The first video of the live-action adaptation of the popular 1992 animated film was released this week.
In the new version, Canadian actor Mena Massoud plays the main character of Aladdin.
It co-stars West Philadelphia native Will Smith.
"Aladdin" hits theatres next May.
