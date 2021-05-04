star wars

Disney shares first look at its 'real' lightsaber coming to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel

The lightsaber was created by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development and will make its debut in 2022.
Step inside an immersive Star Wars experience

In honor of Star Wars Day, Disney released a first look at its new realistic lightsaber.

The lightsaber was created by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development and will make its debut in 2022 as part of Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel.

The hotel is expected to be an "all-immersive, two-night vacation" experience where, according to Disney Parks Blog, fans will be "plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions - or even the casual conversations you may have -- determine how your personal journey unfolds."

RELATED | Star Wars immersive hotel to open at Walt Disney World in 2022


While Disney hasn't confirmed if the lightsabers will be available for purchase, it does promise an experience in a galaxy, far, far away that Star Wars fans will never forget.

For a closer look at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel click here.

