Disney Studios sets box office record in 2018

It was a good 2018 for Disney Studios.
Last year, it earned more than $7 billion worldwide.
It's the only studio to ever reach that level.
In fact, Disney was so successful that the only studio that comes close is Disney in 2016.
Marvel's "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War" helped to catapult the studio to its box office success.
Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
