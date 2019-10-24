Disney Theatrical to celebrate silver anniversary with Broadway's best

NEW YORK -- Disney on Broadway has a big plan to celebrate its silver anniversary, as an all-star line-up of Broadway's best will honor all of the company's stage shows on November 4.It's a benefit for charity, and tickets are still available. At the heart of the event is a reunion of performers from all the various Disney shows at The New Amsterdam Theater.The very first Disney show, "Beauty and The Beast," a "tale as old as time," started it all a quarter of a century ago."The unique experience I had with Disney on Broadway is that it was their first foray on The Great White Way," said Susan Egan, the original "Belle. "And we really did not know how it would be received, and we certainly didn't know that show would last 13 years and go on to create other shows.""The View" marked Disney Theatrical's 25th anniversary with a preview of next month's big benefit, where Disney stars past and present will gather on 42nd Street. Ashley Brown will be one of them."I was able to originate the role of Mary Poppins on Broadway," she said. "And so just to be a small part of this legacy is just a dream come true."The proceeds of the party go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids."It means the world to Broadway Cares and to me," the charity's Executive Director Tom Viola said. "Disney shows over the last 25 years have raised over $18 million."And that's with more to be raised for the charity now.The benefit will feature 10 shows, and all -- as Whoopi Goldberg noted -- feature strong female characters, which is in keeping with a tradition of diversity that is without a doubt Disney Theatrical's most enduring legacy.Merle Dandridge a member of the original cast of Disney's "Tarzan.""(The company) did things that inspired a whole generation of kids, myself included," she said.Whoopi Goldberg will be there on November 4, and as previously noted, tickets to the charity benefit are still available.Disney Theatrical is owned by the same parent company as ABC.