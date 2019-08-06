disney+ streaming service

Disney to offer $12.99 monthly bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu streaming services

BURBANK, Calif. -- When The Walt Disney Company launches its Disney+ streaming service later this year, users will have the option to subscribe to a package that also includes Hulu and ESPN+ for a discount.

The company announced Tuesday that its bundle of the three streaming services will $12.99 per month.

A subscription to just Disney+, which will feature content from Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic, will cost $6.99, the company had previously announced.

Hulu, which features general entertainment fare compared to family-oriented Disney+, starts at $5.99 per month, and ESPN+ starts at $4.99 per month. Disney owns ESPN and recently took full operational control of Hulu.

Disney is making the bundle available Nov. 12, the same day Disney+ is set to launch.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthulutelevisionbusinessdisneyespndisney+ streaming service
RELATED
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Disney takes full operational control of Hulu
'Star Wars' fans get 1st look at 'The Mandalorian' streaming series
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
'The Simpsons' to stream exclusively on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's car gets stuck in rising waters in Lower Merion Twp.
AccuWeather Alert: Strong Storms Likely Late Wednesday
Philly man suspected of killing father arrested near Harvard University
Del. native among those killed in Dayton mass shooting
Pa. clergy abuse hotline fielded 1,900 calls in first year
Police: Missing teen now wanted for attempted criminal homicide
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Show More
Another hearing for Meek Mill scheduled for end of month
Head of ACCT, Philly's largest animal shelter, resigns
Health Department offers free Hepatitis A vaccines following outbreak
Union captain again urges Congress to act on gun violence
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
More TOP STORIES News