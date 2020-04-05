Coronavirus

Disney waives monthly payments, offers refunds for parks' annual passholders

Disney is waiving payments and offering refunds for annual passholders who can't experience the magic of its theme parks during the coronavirus crisis.

The company announced that effective Sunday, April 5, it will automatically stop and waive all upcoming payments while Disney World and Disneyland are closed. Disney is also offering refunds for payments made between March 14 and April 4. Payments will resume once parks reopen.

Alternatively, passholders can postpone payments in order to allow their passes to be valid beyond the originally scheduled expiration date.

For those who already paid in full, Disney is extending the expiration date on their passes to the number of days the parks are closed. These passholders also have the option to ask for a partial refund for the closure period.

"We want to thank you for your patience as we work through the many details related to the temporary closure of the theme parks," the company's website reads.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneycoronavirusdisneylandu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Philly announces at least 181 additional positive COVID-19 cases Sunday
Police in Louisiana town uses 'Purge siren' to signal curfew
US Surgeon General: This week will be 'our Pearl Harbor moment'
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New protocols for maintaining essential businesses issued, as Pa. cases top 11K
More than 3K new COVID-19 cases announced in NJ
Philly announces at least 181 additional positive COVID-19 cases Sunday
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
US Surgeon General: This week will be 'our Pearl Harbor moment'
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Pizza shop owner shoots at teen robber: police
Show More
Palm Sunday Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc
Coronavirus map shows US COVID-19 spread
Expert tips for homeschooling during COVID-19 lockdown
AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun
Man fatally shot while trying to rob North Philadelphia store
More TOP STORIES News