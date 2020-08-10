Disney World

Disney World to scale back theme park hours starting in September

Starting in September, Disney World will shorten its operating hours.
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Starting in September, Disney World will shorten its operating hours.

Animal Kingdom will now close at 5 p.m., Magic Kingdom at 6 p.m., and Epcot and Hollywood Studios will stay open until 7 p.m.

The parks began a phased reopening in July with new rules that include mandatory masks and physical distancing.

Visitors are also required to make a reservation to enter a park, and hopping between parks is prohibited. Both visitors and employees will receive temperature checks when they enter each park. Fireworks shows and parades have been suspended to prevent drawing too many people together.

Late last month, Disney World also announced eating or drinking while walking has been banned to ensure people are wearing masks while moving around the park.

Now, in order to eat or drink, people have to be stationary and 6 feet away from other guests. The only other time guests are allowed to have their masks off is at special "relaxation stations" set up around the parks.

It is unclear when Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney World and this station.
