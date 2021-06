EMBED >More News Videos Disney on April 8 released this first look at Avengers Campus, opening June 4 at California Adventure.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure opens this week! On Wednesday night, a special ceremony was held to dedicate the new land.The opening ceremony of Avengers Campus gave fans a glimpse inside as "a few special guests assemble to celebrate this moment," the Disney Parks blog revealed Avengers Campus officially opens on Friday. The new superhero-themed land replaced A Bug's Land, which was based on the hit animated film "A Bug's Life."