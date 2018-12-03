ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney's Mary Poppins Returns Screening Sweepstakes

In theaters December 19th

In Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns," an all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt ("A Quiet Place," "The Girl on the Train") stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and LinManuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light-and life-to the streets of London.
