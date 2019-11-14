disney+ streaming service

Docu-series 'Pick of the Litter' about California guide dogs coming to Disney+

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- Some California puppies that are helping make the world a better place by training to work as guide dogs when they grow up are now part of the Disney family.

RELATED: Disney+: What to know about price, release date, shows and more

Their journey to become Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael is the subject of a new docu-series called "Pick of the Litter" on Disney+.

The series is based on the 2018 award-winning documentary film with the same name.

Guide Dogs for the Blind shared a post on Facebook saying, "We are thrilled to share that the 'Pick of the Litter' docu-series on Disney+ is slated to launch on December 20th!"

The series follows the ups and downs of an adorable group of six dogs on their quest to become guides for Guide Dogs for the Blind, including learning good manners.

Guide Dogs for the Blind calls it the "ultimate canine career."

The nonprofit teamed up with filmmakers Dana Nachman and Don Hardy for the new documentary series on Disney+.

RELATED: Bay Area filmmakers feature cuteness, competition in new movie about Guide Dogs for the Blind

"We are delighted that the series captures both sides of the harness by showcasing the people who love, train, and are paired with GDB dogs," said GDB. "Thanks to the folks at Disney+ and ABC studios for giving a new platform to share our life-changing mission!"

Learn more about Disney + here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentd23dogstelevisionpixardisneymovie newsdocumentarylucasfilmmarveldisney+ streaming servicepuppy
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Marvel Hero Project's Elijah Lee Fights for Abused Children
Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Dogs being kidnapped in Chester, residents say
SEPTA officer injured in unprovoked attack: Officials
Mysterious odor traced back to PES refinery
Death of teacher found in Brandywine River classified as homicide
Police: 2-year-old's death was a homicide, no arrests
Show More
3 charged in fatal Burlington County shooting
Sean Kratz murder trial deliberations head into day 3
Woman assaulted by driver in Northern Liberties
Firefighters battle blaze at own fire hall in Berks County
AccuWeather: A Seasonable Friday, Then A Very Chilly Weekend
More TOP STORIES News