'Dog the Bounty Hunter' co-star Beth Chapman in medically induced coma, family says

By Danny Clemens
HONOLULU -- Reality television personality Beth Chapman has been placed in a medically induced coma, according to her husband.

Duane Chapman, best known for his A&E reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," posted an article from Honolulu television station KGMB about his wife's medical condition to his Facebook page late Saturday. Citing a statement from the Chapman family, KGMB reported that Beth Chapman had been admitted to The Queen's Medical Center's intensive care unit and is in the coma.

"Prayers please," Duane Chapman wrote on Facebook.



The specific conditions surrounding Saturday's developments are not immediately clear; Beth Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. She last posted to Twitter Saturday afternoon about her husband mowing the lawn, just hours before news of her condition broke.

The couple starred for eight seasons on "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which focused on their bail bond and bounty-hunting businesses. After the series was canceled in 2012, the couple Chapmans starred in "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt" on Country Music Television. They're slated to appear on the WGN America series "Dog's Most Wanted."

Duane Chapman said his wife is "fighting for her life" in a promo for "Dog's Most Wanted" as footage played showing Beth Chapman in a hospital bed. In November, he told reporters that "she's not doing good."

They announced earlier this year that they would be closing the Honolulu bail bonds office made famous on their television series because the building was being demolished but were looking at other offices.
