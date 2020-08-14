Arts & Entertainment

Dolly Parton voices support for Black Lives Matter, explains why she removed 'Dixie' from Dixie Stampede

Country music legend Dolly Parton voiced her support for Black Lives Matter and the protesters pushing for change in America.

Parton was featured in a story in the August 15, 2020, issue of Billboard magazine.

In an interview with the magazine, she said she had not personally attended any of the recent protests, but she supported them.

"I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen," she said. "And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white (expletive) are the only ones that matter? No!"

In fact, in 2018 the singer took out the term "Dixie" from her Civil-War themed family dinner show attraction previously known as the "Dixie Stampede."

Parton said she learned that the word was offensive and decided it should be changed. The event is now known as "Dolly Parton's Stampede."

"There's such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that," she said. "When they said 'Dixie' was an offensive word, I thought, 'Well, I don't want to offend anybody. This is a business. We'll just call it The Stampede.' As soon as you realize that (something) is a problem, you should fix it. Don't be a (expletive). That's where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose."

In addition to her singing superstardom, Parton has also become quite well known for her philanthropy. She recently donated $1 million to help fund coronavirus research. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has sent millions of books to children.

WATCH: Dolly Parton will read to your kids in new series
EMBED More News Videos

It's storytime with Dolly Parton! Here's where you'll need to be so you don't miss it.



Parton is also planning to release her first Christmas album in 30 years.

"A Holly Dolly Christmas" will be available on Oct. 2. It will be a 12-track album mixing classics with originals, and the album will feature plenty of guest stars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentblack lives matterentertainmentmusicmusic news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf administration responds after USPS warning of mail-in ballots
Gunman gets 14 years in prison after U.S. Attorney steps in
Part-time Delco officer, 21, charged in sexting case
Delco students rally for return of in-person learning, sports
Bars at the Jersey Shore put on notice by Gov. Murphy
Man shot on Kensington street
AccuWeather: Still sticky with a spotty storm
Show More
Brake problems push Ford to recall 562,000 vehicles
Top 6: Dining spots in West Chester
Pentagon to launch task force to investigate UFO sightings
Apple, Google drop Fortnite from app stores over payments
Morning Moms: Becoming a mother during pandemic shutdown
More TOP STORIES News