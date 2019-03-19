Don't miss these 2 top films leaving Bethlehem theaters soon

It's not always easy to determine when the new release you hoped to see on the big screen will leave your local theater. Factors like ticket sales and distribution contracts figure into the equation, but in general, movies can stay in theaters anywhere from a mere two weeks to many months.
Happy Death Day 2U
Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she's stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is now with someone else, and her friends and fellow students seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When Tree discovers that Carter's roommate has been altering time, she finds herself once again the target of a masked killer. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save everyone.
With a Tomatometer Score of 67 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Happy Death Day 2U" is well worth a watch. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "Along the lines of other recent inexpensive genre efforts that behave more like franchise blockbusters by building out their lore and doubling down on their nerdiness," while Matthew Rozsa of Salon.com noted, "It is instead that rarity -- a sequel that is both better than the original and manages to retroactively improve that movie."
"Happy Death Day 2U" is now only playing at three theaters in and around Bethlehem -- a big hint that it could be leaving local theaters soon. Get a piece of the action at AMC CLASSIC Allentown 16 (1700 Catasaqua Road) through Wednesday, March 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Alita: Battle Angel
When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.
With a Tomatometer Score of 60 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Alita: Battle Angel" is well worth a watch. "It's goofy as hell and borderline inexcusable at times, but it's also kind of glorious," according to Sam Adams of Slate, while Tony Baker Comedy's Tony Baker said, "When the action would kick off you could really see the choreography. You could see the movements being executed, you could see what's being done ... Alita could really fight."
"Alita: Battle Angel" is now only playing at four theaters in and around Bethlehem, so now's the time to make your move. Get a piece of the action at AMC CLASSIC Allentown 16 (1700 Catasaqua Road) through Wednesday, March 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
