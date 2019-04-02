Don't miss these 2 top films leaving Philadelphia theaters soon

It's often hard to predict when the film you planned to see on the big screen will leave your local theater. Factors like ticket sales and distribution contracts figure into the equation, but in general, movies can stay in theaters anywhere from a mere two weeks to many months.
Read on for the highest-rated "old" new releases still screening in Philadelphia theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms was all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare -- a romantic comedy -- and she is the leading lady.
With a Tomatometer Score of 69 percent and an Audience Score of 50 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" deserves a viewing.
The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said, "Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain," while Bilge Ebiri of New York Magazine/Vulture noted, "It's the 'Inception' of rom-coms. Sort of."
"Isn't It Romantic" is now only playing at one theater in Philadelphia, which means it may not be screening for much longer. You can catch it at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, April 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Happy Death Day 2U
Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she's stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is now with someone else, and her friends and fellow students seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When Tree discovers that Carter's roommate has been altering time, she finds herself once again the target of a masked killer. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save everyone.
With a Tomatometer Score of 68 percent and an Audience Score of 50 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Happy Death Day 2U" has had a mixed but generally positive response.
"Along the lines of other recent inexpensive genre efforts that behave more like franchise blockbusters by building out their lore and doubling down on their nerdiness," according to David Sims of the Atlantic, while Salon's Matthew Rozsa said, "It is a sequel that is both better than the original and manages to retroactively improve that movie."
"Happy Death Day 2U" is now only playing at one theater in Philadelphia, so you may want to act fast. You can catch it at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, April 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.