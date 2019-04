Don't miss these 2 top films leaving Philadelphia theaters soon

Isn't It Romantic

Happy Death Day 2U

Curious what the buzz is about, but didn't catch the first wave of hot new releases? Being late to the game has its benefits, especially when it comes to calmer vibes and more ample seating at your local movie theater.It's often hard to predict when the film you planned to see on the big screen will leave your local theater. Factors like ticket sales and distribution contracts figure into the equation, but in general, movies can stay in theaters anywhere from a mere two weeks to many months.Read on for the highest-rated "old" new releases still screening in Philadelphia theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes ' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.With a Tomatometer Score of 69 percent and an Audience Score of 50 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Isn't It Romantic" deserves a viewing.The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said , "Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain," while Bilge Ebiri of New York Magazine/Vulture noted , "It's the 'Inception' of rom-coms. Sort of.""Isn't It Romantic" is now only playing at one theater in Philadelphia, which means it may not be screening for much longer. You can catch it at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, April 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 68 percent and an Audience Score of 50 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Happy Death Day 2U" has had a mixed but generally positive response."Along the lines of other recent inexpensive genre efforts that behave more like franchise blockbusters by building out their lore and doubling down on their nerdiness," according to David Sims of the Atlantic, while Salon's Matthew Rozsa said , "It is a sequel that is both better than the original and manages to retroactively improve that movie.""Happy Death Day 2U" is now only playing at one theater in Philadelphia, so you may want to act fast. You can catch it at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, April 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets ---