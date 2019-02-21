Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Bethlehem

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has been a must-watch since its release on Feb. 14.
Variety's Jay Weissberg called it, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," while Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018.
The New York Times's Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic called it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
It won for Best Animated Picture at the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Want to catch an early screening of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"? The family-friendly flick already has a critical approval rating of 94 percent, with a consensus that "The rare trilogy capper that really works, 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion."
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018. ReelViews's
James Berardinelli said, "The movie works in large part because of the depth of Steinfeld's performance. We haven't seen such a well-realized character in any of the other Transformers movies."
Rolling Stone's David Fear added, "Imagine if John Hughes made a Transformers movie. Or: Think E.T., but with auto parts."
