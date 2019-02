Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Philadelphia

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

On the hunt for date night ideas? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Philadelphia.Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."It's screening at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, Feb. 13; University City Penn 6 (4012 Walnut St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12; UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 14; and AMC Broadstreet 7 (1600 N. Broadstreet) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."It's playing at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , with a consensus that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."Interested? It's playing at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Thursday, Feb. 14; University City Penn 6 (4012 Walnut St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12; UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 14; and AMC Broadstreet 7 (1600 N. Broadstreet) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets With an 88 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."Catch it on the big screen at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, Feb. 13; and UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through T, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets