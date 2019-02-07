ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Reading

By Hoodline
In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Reading.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Interested? It's playing at AMC Fairgrounds 10 (3050 N. 5th St. Highway) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Fairgrounds 10 (3050 N. 5th St. Highway) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

With an 88 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has proven a solid option since its release. The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

Get a piece of the action at AMC Fairgrounds 10 (3050 N. 5th St. Highway) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.

With a critical approval rating of 65 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

Get a piece of the action at AMC Fairgrounds 10 (3050 N. 5th St. Highway) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ariana Grande to Grammys producer: "You're lying about me"
3 notable films worth checking out in Doylestown this week
4 best movies screening around Bethlehem this week
Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Philadelphia
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Despite complaints, N.J. mayor refuses to move illegally parked RV
Woman sleeping in car nearly hit in Spring Garden shootout
Teen shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia gas station lot
Woman robbed while pushing stroller in Fishtown
Phanatic gives preview of Phillies Spring Training sendoff
Pilot arrested before Philadelphia-bound flight
NJ residents say Lenny Dykstra is destroying their neighborhood
Ariana Grande to Grammys producer: "You're lying about me"
Show More
Berks Co. school closed after carbon monoxide sickens 12
With Realmuto joining Phillies, could Harper or Machado follow?
Tanker truck bursts into flames after crash on I-95 ramp
Man critical after being struck by car in Mayfair
Jeff Bezos: Tabloid threatened to publish revealing pics
More News