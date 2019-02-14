Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Reading

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Want to catch an early screening of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World? The family-friendly flick already has a critical approval rating of 99 percent and an audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus has it that "The rare trilogy capper that really works, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion."
It will begin playing at AMC Fairgrounds 10 (3050 N. 5th St. Hwy.) on Thursday, February 21.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Bumblebee has become a favorite since its release on December 21, with a consensus that "Bumblebee proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
It's playing at AMC Fairgrounds 10 (3050 N. 5th St. Hwy.) through Tuesday, February 19.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a 74 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Cold Pursuit is well worth a watch. According to the site's critical consensus, "Cold Pursuit delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
You can catch it at AMC Fairgrounds 10 (3050 N. 5th St. Hwy.) through Wednesday, February 20.
Happy Death Day 2U
Tree Gelbman learns that dying over and over again was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.
With a critical approval rating of 67 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Happy Death Day 2U is well worth a watch. According to the site's critical consensus, "A funnier follow-up with a sci-fi bent, Happy Death Day 2U isn't as fiendishly fresh as its predecessor, but fans of the original may still be sufficiently entertained."
You can catch it at AMC Fairgrounds 10 (3050 N. 5th St. Hwy.) through Wednesday, February 20.
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare--a romantic comedy--and she is the leading lady.
With a 66 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Isn't It Romantic is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "It follows as many genre conventions as it mocks, but Isn't It Romantic is a feel-good rom-com with some satirical bite -- and a star well-suited for both."
Interested? It's playing at AMC Fairgrounds 10 (3050 N. 5th St. Hwy.) through Wednesday, February 20.
