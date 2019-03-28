Double Dare's Marc Summers talks about live show

Double Dare Live! is bringing back nostalgia for many viewers who grew up watching the game show, which originally ran from 1986 to 1993. A revival ran in 2000 and a new revival began in the summer of 2018.
Now, Double Dare is bringing the show on the road. Next stop: Philadelphia.
No one:— Kimmel Center (@KimmelCenter) March 27, 2019
90s kids: I would've dominated the Double Dare obstacle course if I ever got the chance
(ps. your chance gets here tomorrow) #DoubleDareLive pic.twitter.com/eE3qACdJKO
The "messiest game show on TV" is March 28 and March 29 at the Merriam Theatre.
Details: Double Dare Live! tickets.
Host Marc Summers stopped by the station to tell us what to expect.
We asked him why he thinks people still feel such a strong connection to the show.
He said, "It's two generations now. The kids who grew up watching it are now parents who have kids the same age they were when they started to watch."
Summers continued, "A funny thing happened. We were in Lancaster on Tuesday night, I think it was. We were doing the obstacle course, and I asked, 'Who wants to do 'Pick It?' And this kid raised his hand. The father literally pushed him out of the way and said, 'No, I want to do it! I've always wanted to do it since I was a kid.' So, it's just fun. We always enjoy ourselves and the families all kind of just love it."
Summers is a Philadelphia native himself. Hear him talk about the tour, slime, and why he's especially excited to bring the show to Philadelphia on Facebook Live!