Arts & Entertainment

Double Dare's Marc Summers talks about live show

EMBED <>More Videos

Double Dare Live! is bringing back nostalgia for many viewers who grew up watching the game show. Next stop: Philadelphia.

By Senior Producer Ashley Lewis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you have always wanted to get slimed, now's your chance.

Double Dare Live! is bringing back nostalgia for many viewers who grew up watching the game show, which originally ran from 1986 to 1993. A revival ran in 2000 and a new revival began in the summer of 2018.

Now, Double Dare is bringing the show on the road. Next stop: Philadelphia.



The "messiest game show on TV" is March 28 and March 29 at the Merriam Theatre.

Details: Double Dare Live! tickets.

Host Marc Summers stopped by the station to tell us what to expect.

We asked him why he thinks people still feel such a strong connection to the show.

He said, "It's two generations now. The kids who grew up watching it are now parents who have kids the same age they were when they started to watch."

Summers continued, "A funny thing happened. We were in Lancaster on Tuesday night, I think it was. We were doing the obstacle course, and I asked, 'Who wants to do 'Pick It?' And this kid raised his hand. The father literally pushed him out of the way and said, 'No, I want to do it! I've always wanted to do it since I was a kid.' So, it's just fun. We always enjoy ourselves and the families all kind of just love it."

Summers is a Philadelphia native himself. Hear him talk about the tour, slime, and why he's especially excited to bring the show to Philadelphia on Facebook Live!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkimmel centertheatergame showphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
St. Joe's names 76ers' Billy Lange as new basketball coach
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
Proposal kicks off Phillies Opening Day
2 sanitation workers injured in trash truck explosion
Officer opens fire following robbery; manhunt for one suspect
Phillies release Opening Day roster, lineup
Body found in South Jersey parking lot
Show More
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
Powerball results: 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot
DEA looking for contractors to burn marijuana in Texas
Florida lawyer sucker-punched by inmate during court hearing
K-9 deputy helps finds two 8-year-olds lost in Virginia woods
More TOP STORIES News