Dublin girl gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beautiful hand-drawn photo

Girl from Dublin gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beautiful hand-drawn photo. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

DUBLIN (WPVI) --
Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, have taken the unusual step of accepting a gift from a fan while visiting Dublin, Ireland.

A video went viral last week when 19-year-old Chloe Mullins gave the royal couple a hand-drawn portrait of their engagement photo.

The Irish student says the guards told her they couldn't accept any gifts, but Harry and Meghan changed their minds as soon as they saw the portrait.

They were overwhelmed by the generosity.

More News