Arts & Entertainment

Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, hospitalized with cancer

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Dustin Diamond, who played the role of Screech on the popular 1990s high school comedy "Saved by the Bell," is hospitalized with cancer, his manager told CNN Friday.

Diamond's health is "serious" and he is undergoing testing at an undisclosed Florida hospital to determine the type and severity of the cancer, according to his rep.

An actor and stand-up comedian, Diamond is best known for his performance as Samuel "Screech" Powers in the teen series that was recently reimagined by the Peacock streaming service with some of the original stars, though not Diamond.

His 2009 book "Behind the Bell," in which Diamond shared backstage stories about shooting "Saved by the Bell," stirred controversy.

He also faced some legal troubles, serving three months in jail for stabbing a man during a 2014 altercation at a bar in Wisconsin.

The actor has appeared in a number of reality shows over the years including "Celebrity Fit Club," "Celebrity Boxing 2," and "Celebrity Championship Wrestling." In 2018 he appeared as his "Saved by the Bell" character in the series "Zack Morris Is Trash."

MORE: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter talk about 'Mixed-ish'
EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter about "Mixed-ish."


The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityactorcancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly-area woman diagnosed with UK variant of COVID-19
Charges dismissed against Philly officer accused in protest attack
Jewish community on edge ahead of Inauguration Day
Construction worker rescued from Center City high-rise
FBI warns of 'substantial' danger of explosive devices at protests
Police, businesses prepare for potential protests in Pa. capital
FBI says over 200 identified in Capitol riots
Show More
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
Local Black restaurant pioneer Keven Parker has died at 57
Longtime Philly activist, former boxer Paul 'Earthquake' Moore has died
Police: Uptick in armed robberies and carjackings in University City
Mother speaks out after son killed while walking dog; 2 suspects wanted
More TOP STORIES News